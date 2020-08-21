President Museveni has said that Kampala City’s recent spike in Coronavirus cases is because the city dwellers refused to heed government’s advice.

Over the past one week, Kampala has registered over 145 cases of Coronavirus from alerts and contacts to already confirmed cases which is an issue of concern to the government.

Addressing NRM party members after the conclusion of the Central Executive Committee(CEC) elections on Thursday, President Museveni said that people living in Kampala are to blame because they listened to politicians who are telling them lies instead of heeding the Ministry of Health guidelines.

President said: “Kampala people are big-headed, they listen to those who tell them lies. They are now leading with cases. I will address the nation next week.”

The President added that some people have always been joking with the Coronavirus and now the country is going to see a lot of problems as cases continue to surge.

” Don’t say we didn’t tell you. If people had listened, we would do things in a nice way. We know what we are doing,” He added.

The president however noted that the country will not lose lives to Coronavirus because of ‘idiots’ and he singled out Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake, who he said is an enemy of the people.

He said: “I hear there is a one Zaake who goes on saying there is no Coronavirus. We will discuss these enemies of the people in the taskforce meeting.”