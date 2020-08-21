President Museveni has appointed Justice Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo as the new Chief Justice, whereas Justice Richard Buteera has been appointed the new Deputy Chief Justice, the Nile Post has learnt.

Dollo, who has been in acting capacity now assumes office as the Chief Justice to replace Justice Bart Katureebe, who retired after clocking the mandatory age last month.

According to sources, Dollo and Buteera’s names have been sent to Parliament for vetting.

In 2015, Dollo was appointed to the Court of Appeal from the High Court, before he was in 2017 appointed as the Deputy Chief Justice to replace Steven Kavuma.

He is remembered for presiding over the Lugogo twin blasts trial in which he convicted several men accused of masterminding the bombings that killed more than 75 people who were watching the 2010 World Cup finals at Lugogo rugby grounds and Ethiopian village restaurant in Kampala.

Dollo also led the panel of five justices that upheld the controversial scrapping of the age limit from the Constitution.

Born in 1956 in present day Agago district, Dollo, a former Constituent Assembly member becomes the 13th Chief Justice since independence in 1962.

The law

The Constitution stipulates that a person who qualifies for appointment as Chief Justice must have served as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Uganda or a court that has similar jurisdiction for a period not less than 20 years.

The Constitution also states that a person may also qualify for appointment as Chief Justice if he has served as an advocate for not less than 20 years before a court having unlimited jurisdiction in civil and criminal matters.