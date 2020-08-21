Speaker Rebecca Kadaga was today morning declared winner of the NRM second national vice chairperson female slot in a hotly contested race that went to the wire.
Kadaga battled her nemesis and State minister for Lands Persis Namuganza in the Central Executive Committee election on Thursday.
For the most time on Thursday, both candidates had been neck and neck until the speaker finally broke through.
In the end, Kadaga had garnered 6,776 votes against Namuganza’s 3943 votes, a difference of 2833 votes.
Mukula beats Tana
In another hotly contested seat, former Soroti Municipality Member of Parliament, Capt.Mike Mukula beat former Tororo Municipality MP Sanjay Tana to the gong.
Like the Kadaga, Namuganza race, the Mukula-Tana contest was close to call but the results announced by the ruling party’s electoral commission indicated that Mukula had garnered 5818 against Tanna’s 4162.
In the Central region, State Minister for Tourism, Godfrey Kiwanda beat Kayunga district NRM chairman, Moses Karangwa to the seat on the top party organ whereas in Western Uganda, State Minister for Housing, Chris Baryomunsi trounced NRM bush war hero and Uganda’s Ambassador to Burundi, Maj.Gen.Matayo Kyaligonza who was the incumbent.
In Northern Uganda, deputy speaker, Jacob Oulanyah beat former minister, Sam Engola to a position on the NRM top organ.
NRM CEC election results
National Chairperson: Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.
First Vice National chairperson: Al hajji Moses Kigongo.
Second National Vice Chairperson (Female)
Rebecca Kadaga -6776
Persis Namuganza -3943
Vice Chairperson, Kampala
Godfrey Nyakana-2665
Singh Katongole-4503
Vice Chairperson, Central
Twaha Ssonko Kiganda-1000
Godfrey Kiwanda- 4749
Moses Mayengo -127
John Magaro- 675
Moses Kalisa Karangwa-3701
Vice Chairperson Western
Diini Emmanuel Kisembo-224
Matayo Kyaligonza-2550
Chris Baryomunsi-5947
Apollo Timuganya-259
Kafuda Boaz-662
Florence Kintu Tumwine-1875
Wilberforce Muhangi-1285
Vice Chairperson, Northern
Samuel Odongo Oledo
Jacob Oulanyah- 7474
Sam Engola- 1665
Timothy Okee-895
Vice Chairperson, Eastern
Mike Mukula- 5818
Sanjay Tana-4162
Christine Harriet Akello-162
Vice Chairperson, Karamoja
Simon Peter Aleper-8143
Jimmy Lokoru Tebanyag-2220
