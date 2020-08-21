Speaker Rebecca Kadaga was today morning declared winner of the NRM second national vice chairperson female slot in a hotly contested race that went to the wire.

Kadaga battled her nemesis and State minister for Lands Persis Namuganza in the Central Executive Committee election on Thursday.

For the most time on Thursday, both candidates had been neck and neck until the speaker finally broke through.

In the end, Kadaga had garnered 6,776 votes against Namuganza’s 3943 votes, a difference of 2833 votes.

Mukula beats Tana

In another hotly contested seat, former Soroti Municipality Member of Parliament, Capt.Mike Mukula beat former Tororo Municipality MP Sanjay Tana to the gong.

Like the Kadaga, Namuganza race, the Mukula-Tana contest was close to call but the results announced by the ruling party’s electoral commission indicated that Mukula had garnered 5818 against Tanna’s 4162.

In the Central region, State Minister for Tourism, Godfrey Kiwanda beat Kayunga district NRM chairman, Moses Karangwa to the seat on the top party organ whereas in Western Uganda, State Minister for Housing, Chris Baryomunsi trounced NRM bush war hero and Uganda’s Ambassador to Burundi, Maj.Gen.Matayo Kyaligonza who was the incumbent.

In Northern Uganda, deputy speaker, Jacob Oulanyah beat former minister, Sam Engola to a position on the NRM top organ.

NRM CEC election results

National Chairperson: Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

First Vice National chairperson: Al hajji Moses Kigongo.

Second National Vice Chairperson (Female)

Rebecca Kadaga -6776

Persis Namuganza -3943

Vice Chairperson, Kampala

Godfrey Nyakana-2665

Singh Katongole-4503

Vice Chairperson, Central

Twaha Ssonko Kiganda-1000

Godfrey Kiwanda- 4749

Moses Mayengo -127

John Magaro- 675

Moses Kalisa Karangwa-3701

Vice Chairperson Western

Diini Emmanuel Kisembo-224

Matayo Kyaligonza-2550

Chris Baryomunsi-5947

Apollo Timuganya-259

Kafuda Boaz-662

Florence Kintu Tumwine-1875

Wilberforce Muhangi-1285

Vice Chairperson, Northern

Samuel Odongo Oledo

Jacob Oulanyah- 7474

Sam Engola- 1665

Timothy Okee-895

Vice Chairperson, Eastern

Mike Mukula- 5818

Sanjay Tana-4162

Christine Harriet Akello-162

Vice Chairperson, Karamoja

Simon Peter Aleper-8143

Jimmy Lokoru Tebanyag-2220