The Ministry of Health has launched a national yellow fever reactivate vaccination campaign in Moyo district.

The campaign will cover 6 districts in the West Nile Region which include; Moyo, Buliisa, Maracha, Koboko, Yumbe and Obongi.

According to the officials, the campaign was preempted by the outbreak of yellow fever in the districts of Buliisa, Moyo and Maracha and the West Nile sub region.

The vaccination exercise is targeting more than 1.6 million people, officials said.

Officials noted that national risk assessment showed there is high risk of outbreak of yellow fever virus in these districts.

While launching the campaign,the minister of Health, Dr.Jane Ruth Aceng said the three districts that have reported cases of yellow fever have put the neighbouring districts of Koboko, Obongi and Yumbe district at high risk.

“Uganda is working towards introducing the Yellow Fever vaccine into the routine immunization schedule. The vaccine offers life long protection,” she said.

According to the health officials in these districts, there is misunderstanding within the members of the community with some accusing witchdoctors of causing the death of the locals.