More than 50,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Nigeria, according to the country’s Centre for Disease Control.

Over a third of the cases are in the commercial capital, Lagos.

After South Africa and Egypt, Nigeria – Africa’s most populous state – is worst-affected by coronavirus on the continent.

It currently has more than 12,000 active cases, and nearly 1,000 deaths.

Low levels of testing mean the true scale of the pandemic remains unclear.

The numbers rose significantly after lockdown restrictions were relaxed in May.

Medical unions have raised concerns over the poor supply of protective gear and low pay. A number of strikes by health workers have taken place across the country.

Nigeria has reopened places of worship and have allowed the partial reopening of schools for final year students to write their exams.

International flights are due to resume later this month.

Source: BBC