Startimes Uganda Premier League defending champions, Vipers Sports Club have announced retired FIFA referee Charles Masembe as their new Sporting Director.

The Kitende based club announced the appointment of Masembe on Wednesday in a statement released on their website.

“We are delighted to have appointed Charles Masembe. This is a role we have been keen to introduce into the structure for some time, and it has been in our strategic plan,” Vipers SC president, Lawrence Mulindwa said.

“We unveil Masembe as one of the most experienced and exposed football administrators because our dream is big and we want people like him that can help us archive our vision of becoming the first class football club in Uganda and Africa.”

The club said they will be looking forward to Masembe’s guidance to help drive continual improvement in the football operations of the team and its overall performance.

The retired international referee accepted the appointment and promised to fulfill the terms of his contract.

“It is an honour and privilege to join Vipers SC, an institution with big dreams. I have always admired to give my contribution to institutions with dreams and I have landed well in a place where I can also be helpful,” he said.

Roles

According to Vipers, Masembe comes with a wealth of experience that will greatly help move the club forward.

“Masembe has a wealth of experience in the Ugandan game, having played, coached, and officiated as a FIFA certified referee at an international level. He will have to ensure he creates a favourable environment at the club for the players, coaches, management and oversee youth structures with the responsibility of organising workshops and training for all staff,” the club said in the statement.

“His other major role will be as a link between the technical staff and board of directors. He will be mandated to provide technical advice to the coaching staff, give guidance for the club vision and sporting strategy.”