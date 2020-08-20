If you have just built a house and in need of power connections from Umeme, you will have to wait longer, the power company has announced.

Peter Kaujju, Umeme’s head of communications said that the company would not be able to make new connections due to the “realignment of priorities and financial resources by the government.”

The government of Uganda launched the Electricity Connection Policy (ECP)in 2018 for a 10 year period ending n 2027, with a primary objective of increasing electricity access and provide cleaner energy to Ugandans.

The policy aimed at achieving at least 300,000 new connections per annum on average.

The program which is officially funded by the government ensures that customers get a 100% subsidy for no pole or one pole connection.

The only cost expected to be footed by the customer is Shs20,000 for inspection purposes.

However, Umemem now claims the government has channeled the money due to COVID as a priority, and therefore, connections have been halted.

“Unfortunately due to a realignment of priorities and financial resources by government, in part brought about by the unexpected COVID-19 pandemic, the ECP program has been put on hold until further notice,” Umeme says in a statement.

“Umeme regrets the inconvenience this has caused especially to customers who were ready for connection.”