As this year’s Rotary Cancer Run that will be held virtually nears, rugby start Bryan Habana and track and field sprinter Tyson Gay have become the latest celebrated sportsmen to endorse the event.

“I encourage everyone one to take part in the Rotary Cancer Run so that we make Cancer history, as

we stay fit and healthy,” Tyson Gay said.

On the other hand, Habana said, “you can all run or walk from the comfort of your homes virtually, anywhere in the world, to help kick cancer out of Africa.”

The two sportsmen’s endorsements were made in videos posted on their social media pages.

This year’s event to be held virtually to avoid the spread of Coronavirus will be held on August 30, 2020 and will be streamed live on the Uganda Rotary Cancer program website and according to the chairman of the run, Denis Jjuuko, the event will start off with aerobics.

“We continue to encourage Ugandans to donate towards this noble cause, as the proceeds from the run will be dedicated towards the construction of bunkers to house modern cancer treatment machines,” he said.

“I therefore, call upon all Ugandans to take part in this year’s virtual Rotary Cancer Run, from the

comfort of their homes or neighbourhoods. Please post a picture or video of yourself in your previous years’ vest on your social media platforms with the hashtag #RotaryCancerRun2020 and dedicate the run to a loved one suffering from cancer or may have died of cancer.”