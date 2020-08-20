The titular head of Muslims in Uganda, Prince Kassim Nakibinge, has held a closed door meeting with Kyadondo East legislator, Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu’s National Unity Platform(NUP).

NUP was represented by their president, Robert Kyagulanyi, NUP secretary general, David Louis Rubongoya and MPs Latif Ssebaggala and Mathias Mpuuga among others.

Media was not allowed in the meeting.

Briefing journalists shortly after the meeting, Prince Nakibinge said that key among the issues that were discussed was the ideology of Kyagulanyi’s NUP.

Nakibinge said: “We have discussed a lot of things including the ideology of NUP and several other matters of concern.”

Nakibinge also thanked Kyagulanyi for urging the youth to participate in their country’s politics.

“I also want to add my voice and urge Ugandans to give all the candidates a chance, listen to them and at the right time go and vote,” Nakibinge added.

This is the second closed door meeting that Kyagulanyi’s NUP has held in a space of two weeks.

On August 12, 2020, NUP leaders hosted seven European Union delegates at their headquarters in Kamwokya and the discussions, according to the party spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi, centered at the 2021 general election