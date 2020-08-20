The managing director of National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) Dr Silver Mugisha has said the body is expanding the Kapeeka water supply system to serve over 100 villages in 3 districts which include Nakaseke, Kiboga and Mityana.

While inspecting the projects works at Kapeeka in Nakaseke district, Dr. Mugisha said the project which will be completed by April 2021 will increase water supply from 2.5 million litres to 7 million litres of water per day.

He said this will help to boost industrialization at Kapeeka business park and improve sanitation and health in the three districts

He urged residents to jealously protect River Mayanja which is the heart of the project.

The project scope includes; bulk water transfer to Semuto sub county, bulk water transfer to Bukomero town and bulk water transfer to Kapeeka Industrial park.

There will be construction of two additional water treatment lines including; an aerator, flocculator, calculator, clarifier, filter and ancillary works,” he said.

Dr Mugisha said the project when completed will serve Singo Army barracks, 60 villages in Kapeeka town, Kapeeka Industrial park, 20 villages in Kikandwa-Mityana district , Masiliba, Kakyenga, Nakatoke, Kituma, 30 villages in Bukomero-Kiboga district among other areas.

NWSC is working to complete the project by February 2020.

Kapeeka water works is funded using internally generated NWSC resources with support from the Government of Uganda.