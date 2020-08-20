Bukono County MP who also doubles as the State Minister for Lands, Persis Namuganza on Wednesday attacked the speaker of Parliament and Kamuli district Woman MP Rebecca Kadaga as both campaigned for a top NRM CEC position.

Kadaga and Namuganza are vying for the position of the second NRM national vice chairperson(female) and speaking while giving her final open campaign message to members on Wednesday, Namuganza said she wants to focus on disciplining members who stray from the correct NRM line.

“My fellow contender presided over illegal passing of a motion of displeasure in parliament against president Museveni who is also the party chairman. I say it is illegal because the mover of the motion had to first give notice to the speaker but this was not done,”Namuganza told NRM delegates in a dig aimed at her nemesis, Kadaga.

“When you are in parliament, you need to remain loyal to the party and its policies.

However, the attack by Namuganza on Kadaga boomeranged as party members called her to order.

“When you are called here, talk about yourself and what you are going to do but not to attack anybody. I can’t sit here and see people attacking each other,” NRM first national party vice chairperson, Al Hajji Moses Kigongo said.

The NRM director in charge of communication, Emmanuel Dombo who was also the master of ceremony at the function held at NRM headquarters in Kyadondo asked Namuganza to address herself on matters regarding her candidature and not attacking anyone.

However, for Kadaga, she concentrated on informing party members about her contribution in terms of women emancipation and her role as the first woman speaker of parliament.

“I bring my commitment to the cause of NRM, the cause of the women, the cause of society and the cause of human rights,”Kadaga said.

Mukula , Tana face off

In another battle of the titans, former Soroti Municipality MP, Capt. Mike Mukula and former Tororo Municipality MP Sanjay Tanna addressed voters on their capabilities and plans for the position of NRM vice chairperson for Eastern Uganda.

In his speech, Tanna described himself as a loyal cadre who has served the ruling NRM party since his childhood days, adding that he has seen it all.

“I am a loyal cadre and I have supported party at all levels of leadership. A leader with a proven track record. I have worked in the office of the President, have been a Member of Parliament for Tororo as well as other offices where I have mobilised for the NRM,”Tanna told delegates.

On the other hand, his opponent, Capt.Mike Mukula also boasted as being a tested cadre who out of his own will participated in restoration of peace in Northern and Eastern Uganda by mobilizing Amuka and Arrow boys during the LRA war.

“I was a reliable captain for President Museveni and am still behind him. I was proud that he mentioned my name during yesterday in his address to the nation,”Mukula said.

He told delegates that during his term as the NRM vice chairperson for Eastern Uganda, he has ensured the ruling party gain ground in the region.

“In 2006, FDC had 11 MPs but in 2006, it lost 10 of these to ensure only six remain. By 2016, only three MPs from FDC had remained but currently, there is no one.”

After the Wednesday campaigns, the National Executive Committee(NEC) is expected to endorse the names for the various CEC positions before forwarding them to the delegates conference for voting by members from various regions later today.

The Central Executive Committee(CEC) being vied for include the party’s national chairperson(unopposed), first National vice chairperson, second national vice chairperson (female) and six regional vice chairpersons.