President Museveni has said the ruling NRM party has made a big and bold statement by sweeping the just concluded youth, People With Disabilities and elderly elections.

The ruling party early this week was declared winner in majority of the districts in the National Youth Village elections after garnering 79% of the votes cast.

Addressing party members after the conclusion of the Central Executive Committee(CEC) elections on Thursday evening, Museveni who is also the ruling party national chairman said the victory in the polls is something to rejoice about.

“There are 49000 position in Uganda and NRM took 41000 which is 85% whereas for older persons, there were 57000 positions and we got 50000 which translates to 87%. For youth elections, of the 59000 positions, NRM got 47000 which is 79%. I congratulate the NRM for these big victories,” Museveni said.

The NRM party chairman explained that whereas youths had been misled by some “reckless” people and foreigners, they managed to vote for the ruling party.

“Foreigners from different sources are used to a weak and manipulatable Africa and are very quick to jump onto any issue. With Uganda, they have a big problem because we shall defeat them.”

“These were not small elections because if you see youths registered, they were close to eight million. It was big election.”

According to Museveni, because NRM is a mission-led party, their mission is very clear and this explains the love that people have for it.

“Our mission has been clear. There were many parties like the UPC and Kabaka Yekka before the NRM came into existence but failed because they didn’t have clear mission. Some of us belonged to those parties but when analysed we found out they had no clear line. The NRM has a clear line.”