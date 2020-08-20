The leaders of Tuesday’s military coup in Mali have had talks with opposition leaders who have welcomed the ousting of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta.

They blamed him for failing to stop a jihadist insurgency and the country’s economic failure.

The opposition coalition said it noted the commitment by the soldiers to move towards a civilian transitional government.

An army colonel, Assimi Goita, has emerged as the new military leader.

He has urged civil servants to return to work.

The UN Security Council condemned the coup.

West African leaders have announced a blockade and will hold a video conference on Thursday to discuss further actions.

