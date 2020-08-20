In a bid to promote digital approach to learning, the Ministry of Education and Sports in collaboration with War Child Holland has launched a digital learning innovation in Luwero dubbed “Can’t Wait To Learn”

For about five months now, schools have been closed as a result of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and It is still unclear when these institutions will resume operations as there are no signs that the pandemic is about to fade away.

While launching the programme in Luwero district, the permanent secretary in the ministry of Education, Alex Kakooza, assured the nation that the ministry has solutions to the many questions regarding the continuity of learning by scholars in times of uncertainty.

He said the ministry is committed to improving the quality of education in the country hence taking imitative to pilot the innovation.

Kakooza said the approach is tailored to the objectives of the National Curriculum Development Center so the latter approved the innovation due to the fact that it is fit for use in lower Primary(P1-P3), a stage where foundational skills in learning are generated.

“The innovation that been implemented in refugee hosting districts and has registered great impact. It was piloted in Nalongo Primary School with a view of scaling it up in the rest of the country,”he said.

He told the stakeholders involved in the initiative to play their roles effectively so as to assess the effectiveness of of the approach before it is scaled up.

Kakooza revealed that the ministry through the department of Teacher Instructor Education and Training(TIET) will also integrate this approach into the teacher training framework so that the teachers are equipped and well prepared to support learners using this innovation.