The Forum for Democratic Change spokesperson and Member of Parliament, Ssemujju Nganda has said the bowing out of Dr. Kizza Besigye from the 2021 general election is a tragedy in waiting.

Dr. Besigye announced on Wednesday at the FDC party head offices in Najjanankumbi that he will not be offering himself for election in 2021, ending speculation on his candidature.

Speaking to NBS Television on Thursday, Ssemujju said that Besigye’s bowing shows that the country has lost faith in elections and now looking at other options, which could be a tragedy.

Ssemujju said, “We want to look at it as a tragedy. Besigye has subjected himself to four elections and when he says he is bowing out, it shows that there is no faith in elections.”

“A man like Besigye saying that he is going to do other things like what other countries have done, that is a tragedy,” Ssemujju added.

In his speech yesterday, Besigye said that he will still participate in the struggle, but on the other front that he called plan B.

Besigye said that FDC as a party will focus on plan A, which is the elections while he leads plan B to force President Museveni out of power.

Ssemujju, in his interview with NBS TV, added that as a party, elections are not entirely useless and that is why they will participate.

“We know the challenges in this country’s elections and to us, they are just a platform. In the past elections for example, they have given us a chance to mobilise the population and to visit areas that we would not access on any other day.”

“During campaigns, we galvanize the population and in case of anything, an already galvanized population is easy to motivate,” Ssemujju said.