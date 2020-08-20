The Ministry of Health has confirmed 3 deaths and 94 new COVID-19 related cases, pushing the total number of deaths from the virus to 19 and the national tally of confirmed cases to 1750.

According to the Director of General Health Services Dr. Henry Mwebesa, the fatalities are all residents of Kampala.

“Two males aged 45 and 31 years old and a 57 year old female who passed on while in admission at different private hospitals in Kampala. They presented with signs and symptoms of Covid-19,” Dr Mwebesa said.

Among the 94 new cases, 53 are alerts of which 51 of them were from Kampala, 2 from Buvuma and Wakiso.

Dr. Mwebesa announced that 33 of the new cases were from contacts to previously confirmed Covid-19 patients.

“Twenty one are from Kampala, six from Nakaseke, three from Wakiso, two from Adjumani and one from Koboko.

Dr. Mwebesa said that a returnee from Kenya was also among the new positive cases.

He urged the public, especially those in Kampala to strongly take personal responsibility to avoid contracting Covid-19 since cases are increasingly with Kampala being a hot-spot for the virus.

At least 1,194 patients have since recovered from the Coronavirus in the country.