The Uganda People’s Defence Forces has distanced itself from the man, purported to be one of their own, who was unveiled as a new member of the National Unity platform on Tuesday which is under the leadership of Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

This man who was clad in a full military attire was photographed seated with the the leaders and other party members.

However, the photos raised a number of questions because according to the law, a serving army officer is not allowed to take part in partisan politics.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, The UPDF spokesperson Brig.Flavia Byekwaso said the force doesn’t know this man.

“A picture of an unidentified individual in UPDF dress, with unclear name tag and covered shoulder lapels and with a people power beret and mask was posted on social media to cheaply and desperately portray some members of the force as partisan,”she said.

“The UPDF takes strong exception to this criminal scheme and already investigations are underway to establish the identity and apprehend the culprit who is not a member of the UPDF,”she added.

Article 208(1) of the Constitution provides that UPDF shall be non partisan and will subordinate to the civilian authority.