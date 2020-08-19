President Museveni has said he is irked by the violence that marred the National Youth elections on Monday.

Chaos marred the polls in various parts of the country that had to attract the intervention of the Police to calm the situation.

However, speaking during the NRM National Delegates conference that was held virtually in various parts of the country, President Museveni who is also the ruling party national chairman said he could not sit back and watch people he termed a “idiots” cause chaos during the polls.

“Don’t intimidate people. People were being attacked and one of our girls near Kiseka market was beaten. Those who beat her will have to pay,” Museveni.

The infuriated Museveni said it is wrong to attack anyone because of their political affiliation, saying that whoever believes in that line is an idiot and has no space in Uganda’s politics.

“You have absolutely no right to attack me for wanting to vote. We shall deal with those idiots. People are playing around too much. You have no right absolutely to speak to me rudely. I am in my country, in my house, doing my work and besides my right. You have no right to attack me,” the president said.

“We are going to crash those criminals. You have no right to bark at me. What have I done (to warrant barking)?”

Turns guns onto police

The visibly annoyed Museveni turned the turn onto police, saying they ought to act swiftly on perpetrators of violence in several parts of the country.

He however warned that police officers would be held accountable if they fail to stop the violence.

“Any policeman who doesn’t discipline this will go and look after goats. People are attacked when the police is there! What is the police for? This is finished. Anybody who has been playing with that, the game is over,” he said.

The past editions of general elections have attracted several incidents of violence among supporters of various political parties and players.

Early this year, religious leaders warned the public against violence in the forthcoming elections and urged people, irrespective of their positions and status to prioritise peace and work for the future of the country.

The chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Justice Simon Byabakama recently warned candidates and all other stakeholders to desist from violence in the forthcoming polls.