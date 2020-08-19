The Democratic Party plans to fill all the vacant positions including those left open by the members of parliament who joined the National Unity Platform, Norbert Mao, the party president, announced on Tuesday.

Mao made the remarks while speaking to the party members who are aspiring to contest in various positions in the forthcoming elections.

“This is the time to carry out renewal in the party. The Democratic Party is like a snake which is undergoing moulting. I urge all the members to be calm, we are going to revive the party,”said Mao.

Last week, more than 10 party MPs under the DP bloc joined NUP which is led by Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

Mao said the confusion and the recent defection in the party should not scare anyone noting that the party will soon get out of this turmoil.

“We should understand this better that the work of the doctors is to save the lives of the patients. Sometimes a doctor can cut off the patient’s leg to save his or her life.This is what the party is facing right now but we shall get out strong,”Mao noted.

He called upon all the members who want to contest for any position in the party to come forth next week.

The aspiring candidate for woman member of parliament Kampala, Sumayyah Muwonge lambasted the DP members who joined NUP.

She said this is the time they should be supporting the party to take up the leadership of this country come 2021.

“There is a very big gap between the leaders and the people of Uganda. Most MPs think their role is to make the budget and debate in the parliament. That’s is not the case, there is a lot that we need to do,”Muwonge said.

Frank Gashumba who was invited as a guest, said the DP members who defected to the National Unity Platform cannot defeat President Museveni if they can’t handle Mao.

Gashumba said people who believe in the true democracy should always find a way of resolving the internal fights other than running away in protest.

He said those who joined NUP are just looking for a way of retaining their seats.