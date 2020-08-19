The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Secretary for mobilisation, Ingrid Turinawe and the incumbent Rukungiri Municipality MP, Roland Mugume lost in the party primaries ahead of the 2021 general elections.

The hotly contested election which was conducted in Rukungiri district involved six candidates.

Dr. Warren Tumwine who won the Rukungiri Municipality primaries garnered 130 votes followed by Turinawe with 65 votes and the incumbent Mugume with 62 votes.

The poll results are a shock to some Ugandans given that Mugume has been the FDC vice chairman for western region and the deputy opposition chief whip in Parliament.

Similarly, some people thought that Turinawe’s popularity would get her over the line.

However, it didn’t go well after she emerged second in the party primaries.

Turinawe had told the delegates before the elections that she has on several occasions illustrated that she can fight for the interests of the party and Ugandans, and that if elected MP flag bearer doors will open for her for the good of the party.

“I have demonstrated that I can fight for the party and I will continue supporting it. I am the person who fights during the day and at night until I get what the party wants. I need your vote so that I can go to parliament,” she said.

Turinawe has failed to win any elective position above the sub-county councilor.

In 2006 and 2011, she contested the Rukungiri district woman parliamentary seat but she lost.

In the same way in February 2017, she unsuccessfully contested for one of the seats to the East African Legislative Assembly, which convenes in Arusha, Tanzania.

Equally, at the weekend, Betty Bamukwatsa Muzanira and Martin Byomuhangi won FDC party flags in Rukungiri for the positions of Woman MP and district chairman, respectively.

Muzanira defeated 3 others, including Winnie Babihuga, Phyllis Ariho, and Annet Kadoth Namara to retain the FDC flag for Rukungiri woman MP.

Byomuhangi defeated Muhamya Davis and Tayebwa Emmanuel to win the flag.