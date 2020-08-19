The Office of the Academic Registrar, Makerere University has released the admission lists and the Cut-Off Points for Privately Sponsored Students for the Academic Year 2020/2021.

Makerere’s Academic Registrar, Alfred Masikye Namoah congratulated all students that made it to the final list and said that her office will receive appeals (complaints) against non-admission to Makerere University programs under the Private Sponsorship scheme for 2020 – 2021 Academic Year with effect from 20th August 2020 to 4th September 2020

A statement on the university’s website says that,

“Those who want to appeal must have;

(a) Applied online and paid the application fees by the deadline which was 30th June 2020

(b) Met the cut off points for any of the programs applied for

In your appeal indicate the following:

Form number

A‘level index number and year of sitting

O’level index number and year of sitting

Name as it appears on slips

Send all complaints to the following E-mail :

[email protected]”

Applicants admitted on the Private Sponsorship Scheme are enlisted in the attachment.

Private-Sponsorship-Admission-Lists-for-AY-2020-2021