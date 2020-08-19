Faded singer Tony Lebega alias Red Banton is the latest musician to join Bobi Wine’s National Unity Platform (NUP).

Red Banton received his membership card at the NUP offices in Kamyokwa yesterday.

He said he has been neutral for some time but made up his mind to join NUP a few days ago.

“I have been meaning to come register my membership fully, but the NUP offices have been having so many people around. Today, when I was informed there would be fewer people, I decided to come and get my card,” Red Banton said.

“I decided NUP because it resonates well with who I am. Those with guns are joining the army, those with microphones are joining fellow artistes,” he added.

Speaking about Red Banton’s recruitment, Joel Ssenyonyi said the party welcomes everyone whose aim is to fight for a change of the country’s leadership.

“No matter the tribe or level of education, NUP welcomes everyone and we are happy that red Banton has joined,” Ssenyonyi said.

Red Banton was two decades ago among the biggest names in the music industry, thanks for his creative lyric compositions in songs like Nonya money, Pony Tail, and Speed 180.

The singer however was swept away by fame straight into oblivion. He has since failed to recover.