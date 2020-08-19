Singer Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool’s nephew Allan Masengere also known as Shortkut, is dead.

Masengere has for the last 40 days been bedridden at Nsambya Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit with an unknown disease until he passed on Wednesday morning.

Sources in Gagamel said that Masengere fainted and was rushed to hospital but he had not responded to treatment since then.

In a Facebook post, Bebe Cool, referred to the deceased as his ‘son’ and thanked all the nurses who worked tirelessly to save his life.

Bebe Cool said, “The Lord has decided my son Allan Masengere should join him in a better place. I thank all the doctors and nurses who tried yo save his life for the past 40 days. May his soul rest in peace.”

Masengere has also been an artiste in Bebe Cool’s Gagamel entertainment crew.

He was behind songs like ‘Big mouth by far’ alongside Denzel, among others.