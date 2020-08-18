The Uganda Whistle Blowers Association (UWBA) has started rolling out civic education programmes for youth in Uganda.

UWBA president Musa Majoba explains that the civic education programmes are meant to teach Uganda’s largely youthful population not just a love of their country but also to be self sufficient.

Majoba says this an important endeavour because Uganda hosts one of the youngest populations in the world. Population statistics from Worldometer indicate that Uganda’s median population age is 16.7 years.

UWBA has therefore partnered with Uganda’s youngest political pressure group People Power and National Unity Platform to roll out this programme of civic education.

Majoba says that NUP and People Power were selected by UWBA because of their membership is largely comprised of youth. Youth under 15 years of age make up more 47% of Uganda’s population according to United Nations statistics.

He says that NUP and People Power were quick to respond to UWBA’s appeal for civic education for Ugandan youth in particular.

The UWBA civic education programme will include educating the public in good campaign ethics, decision making, safe guarding votes, refraining from violence, and tolerance. Majoba says the civic education will run throughout the campaign period that is just getting underway in the country with elections slated for February 2021.

The Uganda Whistle Blowers Association (UWBA) is a non profit organ founded by Musa Majoba in 2016, as well as a few others whose key aims, were to right wrongs.

UWBA is led by Majoba alongside its national coordinator Makolo Kavuma, and Ssemanda Wasswa Ibra who mobilize the public to be a part of public debates, strategic discussions, and practical solution finding missions.

UWBA describes its mission as to fight the violation of rights and freedoms, abuse of authority and power, and public office mismanagement.

Previously, UWBA has championed campaigns like, establishing embassies in Oman , Jordan and Kuwait, and returning Ugandans stranded in the gulf region.