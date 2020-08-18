Kyadondo East legislator and presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has unveiled groups of teachers, boxers and youth from the National Resistance Movement (NRM) in his National Unity Platform party.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony held at the party’s Kamwokya based headquarters, Kyagulanyi said that at least 100 teachers and 50 youth from the ruling NRM had joined the struggle to oust President Museveni in the 2021 general elections.

Kyagulanyi said, “The teachers have realised the truth and I want to them to use their profession, to teach children the truth. I want them to sensitize the masses in their communities.”

Kyagulanyi urged the new entrants not to be intimated or lied to by the ruling NRM but rather urged them to keep their focus on the end goal, which is to oust President Museveni.

Speaking on behalf of the teachers, Dr. Joel Mirembe said that their intention of joining NUP is to put up a professional unit that will help their fellow academicians to break the chains of poverty among them.

“We want to play a participatory role. Our fellow teachers are being held back in economic custody and we want to change that,” Dr. Mirembe said.

The NUP party spokesperson, Joel Ssenyonyi, said that in just a few weeks NUP is already promising to be the gum that will hold together the country’s opposition.