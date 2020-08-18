Singer and Lord Mayor hopeful Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone has legally dumped his Chameleone name and declared he will be henceforth referred to as Mayanja Joseph.

Mayanja who is hopeful to become Kampala’s Lord Mayor made the decree through a deed poll in which he renounced his stage name.

The incident happened on August 7, 2020

“I Mayanja Joseph formerly known as Mayanja Joseph Chameleone, a citizen of Uganda do hereby absolutely renounce and abandon the use of my former name of Mayanja Joseph Chameleone and lieu, therefore, assume as from the day hereof my new name Mayanja Joseph.”

By the deed poll, Mayanja declared he shall at all times in records going forward sign transactions, deeds and instruments under his new name.

“And I hereby authorize and request all persons to designate and address me by the name of Mayanja Joseph.”

Recently, the National Unity Platform ardent supporter and journalist Innocent Tegusulwa renounced his original name Innocent Ahimbisibwe and took on Tegusulwa as his future and legal name.