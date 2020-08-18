President Yoweri Museveni has revealed that he will address the country about the current Covid-19 situation next week as cases in the capital continue to surge.

In his opening remarks while addressing the NRM delegates conference from the State House in Entebbe, the President said that Covid-19 is advancing at supersonic speeds in Kampala partly due to the laxity of the city dwellers.

The President said, “People in Kampala have given up in the fight against Coronavirus. They have relaxed so much and now the virus is advancing very fast in Kampala.”

President Museveni added that he will give the country more details in his address next week.

“When I speak next week, I will give you more details,” he added.

According to the Ministry of Health, the country has so far confirmed 15 Covid-19 related deaths, majority of which have been reported from Kampala.

For a week now, Covid-19 confirmed cases from alerts and contacts have also been on a steady rise, prompting government to threaten of implementing another lockdown if cases continue to rise.

The President said that although following all the Covid-19 health guidelines like sanitizing surfaces, wearing a mask when in public and keeping social distance is tiresome, people should not give up the fight because it is necessary.

“Everybody should know that we have no alternative. We shouldn’t be shortsighted to think about jobs, businesses and forget life,” President Museveni added.

The President however commended the scientists and health workers for working tirelessly to save lives.

He said that, “Almost all the Covid-19 patients who have gone to the government centres in time have healed. The number of people who have survived the virus in Uganda gives me hope for a vaccine.”

The President’s addresses on Covid-19 have been highlighted by analysts and officials in the Ministry of Health ad very crucial in the fight against Coronavirus in Uganda.

The President has been commended for offering leadership throughout the pandemic.