A police officer identified as Betty Achom accidentally shot her left leg ankle as police was handling the violent youths during youth elections in Lufula Bwaise II ward, Nile Post has learnt.

According to Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, Achom had loaded her gun and the bullet was already in the chamber.

“She accidentally touched the trigger thus shuttering her left ankle. Achom is in good state receiving treatment at Mulago Hospital,”Onyango said in a statement.

He noted that following chaos in the same areas, elections were called off.

“We appeal to the youth, political aspirants and general public to desist from using violence whenever they have issues,”he said.

Onyango however said the force and sister security agencies successfully provided security to various voting venues.

He said the exercise was generally peaceful except minor incidents of violence in some areas.

These areas where there was a spate of violence include; Mpererwe, Bwaise, Kisowera, Kawempe, Kyebando Nsoba, Kazo, Katabi, Bweyogerere, Kiira, Kyaliwajjala and Kireka.