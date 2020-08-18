The outgoing executive director, National Information Technology Authority (NITA),James Saaka, has handed over office to Dr Hatwib Mugasa, the incoming head of the authority.

Mugasa was recently appointed by the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Judith Nabakooba to head NITA.

Dr. Mugasa will take charge and push forward a number of initiatives that will transform service delivery in the country.

The authority has, among others, embarked on integration of government systems and services with the aim of easing data sharing, reducing ICT costs to improve public service delivery.

Saaka also handed over the NITA-U strategic plan to new head of the institution.

Saaka’s 10-year tenure will officially expire on 19th August 2020

In his speech during the handover, Saaka expressed gratitude for being on the forefront of the digital revolution for the time he spent there.

He also thanked President Museveni and the ministry of ICT for an opportunity given to him to serve the people of Uganda and the country at large.

“I am pleased and honored to serve under and the NITA board. A lot more needs to be done and I am sure and confident that Dr. Mugasa will further the digital revolution,’’ he said.

Saaka called upon the team at NITA-U to hasten and take forward the digitization journey.

Dr. Mugasa affirmed government’s commitment to digital growth.

“I am pleased to take on such a vital role in transforming service delivery in the country. We shall continue working tirelessly to ensure all government services are online’’he said.