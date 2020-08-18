President Yoweri Museveni has warned that all politicians who are saying that there is no Coronavirus in the country will be arrested and prosecuted.

While opening the National Resistance Movement (NRM) delegates conference from State House on Wednesday, the President said that if government gathers enough evidence, such ‘seekers of selfish gains’ will face the law.

“In Uganda, we have lost a total of 15 people. You remember people saying this disease is not killing people. I hear some politicians saying that there is no Coronavirus. If we get evidence, we shall prosecute them,” President Museveni said.

The President said that every one can now see, that whatever restrictions government put in place when Covid-19 was first announced in the country in March, were for the good of the people.

He said, “For four months, nobody died. People said the scientists are locking us down to make money. Well, on July 21st we had the first death.”

The President then urged the public not to be shortsighted to forget life and think about jobs and businesses.

According to the Ministry of Health, Uganda has so far confirm 1560 cumulative Covid-19 cases, of which 1165 have recovered from the virus and 15 fatalities have been recorded so far.

The President hinted on addressing the country about the current Covid-19 situation next week.