Letshego Holdings Ltd, under its subsidiary Letshego Uganda has contributed five million shillings to boast the Bushenyi district task force in its efforts to fight Coronavirus.

The dummy cheque was handed over by Letshego officials to the Jolly Tibemanya, the Bushenyi Resident District Commissioner on behalf of the other task force officials.

“As the world continues to grapple with the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Letshego stands with communities to help limit the spread of the virus and ease the related economic hardships faced by the communities in which we live and work. Our support towards Bushenyi Covid-19 Task Force is one that we hope shall enable district teams across nine sub counties, five town councils and a municipality do their work effectively,” Aijukwe Giles, Letshego Uganda CEO said.

“We are very satisfied with how this close collaboration – a true partnership with the Bushenyi district- has enabled numerous interventions in such a short time, bringing tangible benefits throughout.”

The Letshego Uganda CEO noted that their aim was to contribute to the care of the sick as well as appreciate the exceptional work by the frontline workers including doctors, nurses and other staff at the forefront of fighting Coronavirus.

“As the COVID-19 crisis evolves, Letshego will continue to align its philanthropic resources based on emerging needs, prioritizing food, medical and emergency assistance.”

Speaking at the same function, Bushenyi Chief Administrative Officer, Malik Mahabba applauded Letshego for its swift response after their pleas for donations from well-wishers to help them boost their activities.

“We are grateful to Letshego for their consideration and timely intervention at this trying time amidst the pandemic. The shs5 million will be allocated towards mobility and sensitization drives within the district so as to safeguard the lives and increase awareness of the virus spread,” Mahabba emphasized.