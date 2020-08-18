Singer Edirisa Musuza has released a new song, calling upon a change in behavior of youth during electioneering.

The singer who has had a torrid time with supporters of fellow artiste Bobi Wine and the National Unity Platform a few days ago released the song dubbed: Yogera Bulungi.

In the song, Kenzo calls upon you to speak well, and remain upright.

“Anger is deceit, it lies to you to attack someone, but does not buy you a shield,” one of the lines in Kenzo’s song states.

He also calls upon the youth to disregard messages by politicians who persuade them into violence, urging that the world must not always be changed with bloodshed.

“These politicians are busy inviting us to put our lives on the line. The country does not need to change through your blood or your relative’s,” he sings.

He calls upon the youth to seek peace in very peaceful means.

“Force is not required at all.”