Veteran journalist and Baba TV political host, Basajja Mivule Bwadene has said he learnt his lessons on attacking other tribes after he got a revelation while in cells recently.

Mivule was arrested last month by Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) on allegations of inciting violence and promoting sectarianism.

Mivule’s arrest followed a video clip that circulated of him attacking people he dubbed “westerners” for squandering government resources, much to the detriment of people from central Uganda, where he comes from.

However, in a new video on social media, Mivule claims he learnt his lessons and was wrong to make such statements.

“I want to tell everyone that I have not been bought. I was arrested for defending my tribesmen the Baganda. Only a fool would speak a second time without thinking twice. God has given me the wisdom to avoid making the same mistakes, I have learnt,” Mivule said.

He said he repented his misdoings after the debacle during his arrest revealed to him that indeed, people from other tribes are as helpful, unlike the same group he was fighting for.

“The first people who helped me were two; one a driver from Busoga and another a lady from Tooro, none of my tribesmen even escorted me and none of them came to check on me the whole day until at about 7:00 pm when a lawyer came to see me, and that lawyer was from Bugisu.”

Mivule narrates that when he was transferred to Kibuli, several people came and started asking him to keep stoking the fire.

“They told me, continue the fire, stoke the fire, increase more firewood. Then I wondered, these people telling me such things, who am I to them? Don’t I have parents and relatives? Why do they want me to be in trouble while my family suffers? Why don’t they send me their children and relatives to fight with me?” he posed.

“While in Kibuli I was hungry, and the first food I ate was given to me by someone called Wetaka. I was dying and none of the people I was fighting for was there to help. Where were my tribesmen? Nowhere,” Mivule added.

He thanked motor-mouthed commentator Frank Gashumba who fought so hard to see him and brought him some food in the cells.

“Only he struggled to see me. He met everyone and pleaded with them to let him see me. When he was permitted, he came with food and Shs50,000, which he handed to me. Gashumba is not my tribesman,” Mivule said.

He attacked several people who used social media to give him false hope.

“Many of them were on social media claiming to be backing me, yet in real sense I was standing alone, suffering alone. The same people kept inciting me to stoke the fire. These are the same people now claiming I was bought now,” Mivule added.

President Museveni in a recent interview lambasted different people who go on promoting tribalism and sectarianism.

“Whoever is doing such is an enemy of Baganda and an enemy of Buganda and we shall crush them as we did in the past.”

