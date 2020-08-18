Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party president Patrick Oboi Amuriat has declared intentions to seek the party’s blessing as flag bearer in the forthcoming presidential elections.

Amuriat made the declaration yesterday and said he would pick nomination forms at the party headquarters in Najjanakumbi on Wednesday.

“I have this day of 17th August 2020 taken a conscious decision to offer myself a candidate for President of Uganda. For this to happen I must subject myself to the internal selection process of my party, the Forum for Democratic Change, FDC,” Amuriat said.

“Accordingly, I will be picking and completing the FDC forms for Expression of Interest tomorrow Wednesday 19th August 2020 at 10:30 am and returning Nomination forms on 26th August 2020 at 11 am,” he added.

Amuriat called for prayers and support from his supporters as he makes ‘this journey to become the highest-ranking servant of this country.’

Amuriat comes as FDC’s first choice after several attempts to convince party strongman Dr. Kizza Besigye failed to materialize.

On the other hand, FDC had banked on the presence of new recruit Erias Lukwago, but the latter instead decided to pick forms for Lord Mayor.