The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party chairman Wasswa Biriggwa has become the second person to declare interest in being the party’s presidential flagbearer in the 2021 general elections.

Biriggwa picked the nomination forms at the party headquarters in Najjanakumbi on Tuesday where he urged party members to support him.

If voted into power, Biriggwa said that he ensure that all Ugandans pride themselves in their country irrespective of which tribe one comes from.

Biriggwa said, “Tribalism is one of the most pressing issues in our country right now. When I become President, with your support, we shall eliminate every kind of it from our country.”

Biriggwa will now face off with party president Patrick Oboi Amuriat whi was the first to declare his intentions to hold the party’s flag.

For weeks, several reports indicated that FDC has been trying to convince strongman and former party president, Dr. Kizza Besigye to hold the party’s flag in the 2021 general elections.

Besigye, who has run against President Yoweri Museveni for four times now is still undecided on taking part in the 2021 general elections.

Several campaign posters of Besigye for the 2021 elections can however be seen at the party offices despite it not being clear on whether he will run or not.