The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party strongman Dr. Kizza Besigye’s 2021 campaign posters have emerged at the party offices in Najjanakumbi, despite reports that he was not going to contest for Presidency in the forthcoming elections.

Several reports had earlier indicated that FDC party officials had failed to convince Besigye into contesting for presidency again.

Over the weekend, FDC national chairperson Wasswa Biriggwa told NBS TV that even if Dr. Besigye does not express interest in contesting again, FDC has many other capable leaders that can lift the party’s flag ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Birigwa said that, “I want the country to know that for all these years, FDC has groomed a lot of capable leaders that can hold our flag and contest for presidency. We have men and women are capable of holding our flag.”

The FDC party deputy spokesperson, John Kikonyogo, told the press on Monday that in 48 hours, the country will know whether Dr. Besigye will be vying for presidency in the 2021 elections or not.

Kikonyogo also reaffirmed the party’s position, saying that no elective position in the party is ring-faced for anyone. He urged any Ugandan who is above 18 years of age with no criminal record, a holder of FDC membership card and can pay shs 5 million to pick forms if they want to hold the party’s Presidential flag in 2021.

As FDC prepares to start its nation-wide campaigns, the party deputy spokesperson also accused police of interfering in their meetings even when they have followed all the Ministry of Health SOPs.

Kikonyogo said, “You all saw what was in Mbale. We were having our internal elections and police came in with tear gas canisters. We don’t want them them interfere.”

Current party president Patrick Amuriat Oboi has already indicated interest in being the flag bearer.