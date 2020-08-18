Another contestant has stepped down from the race of the first National Resistance Movement (NRM) vice chairperson for veteran leader, Al-Hajj Moses Kigongo.

Businessman Hakeem Asiimwe Lukenge on Monday met with the party chairman, President Yoweri Museveni for discussions before he formally withdrew his candidature.

“After meeting Hakeem Lukenge this evening, he has agreed to withdraw his candidature for the NRM first national vice chairperson. I commend him for putting the party ahead of personal interests,” Museveni tweeted.

The development comes barely a week after Capt.Francis Babu, another challenger also stepped down for Kigongo in the NRM CEC race.

Only Kefa Mafumo, a presidential aide in charge of the young people is the only challenger to Kigongo remaining in the race but is expected that he too will be swayed to step down for the veteran ruling party leader.

Recently, it was reported that President Museveni asked members of the NRM Central Executive Committee to vet Kigongo unopposed for the position of first national vice chairperson of the ruling party.

If the latest developments are to go by, the reports of having Kigongo unopposed will come to pass.