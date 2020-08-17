Prophet Elvis Mbonye, the head of Zoe Ministries, has said that as early as January 2020, he dreamt that there would be a feminine presence behind Joe Biden, the Democratic Party nominee in the US elections.

In a video that was recorded on January 7, 2020, Mbonye said the prophecy emerged out of a bizarre dream.

“There is something that I saw which was not clear some of the things that came to me were bizzare. I saw something about the US and this one kind of baffled me because it was about the Democratic Party. While I know that [Joe] Biden is the one that leads the party, I felt something was strange. There was a feminine presence… the main influence over that party. and that feminine presence was not Hillary Clinton.

In essence therefore, Mbonye says that seven months ago, he knew that Biden’s running mate would be a woman.

Last week, Biden selected Kamala Harris, a senator from California, as his running mate in the November polls.

Harris contested in the early stages of the Democratic Party primaries but gave up after a dismal showing.

Like previous prophecies, the new prophecy is likely to generate debate on social media.