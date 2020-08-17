An employee working with Vision Group over the weekend tested positive for Covid-19, the media organisation announced today.

In a memo to staff members, Robert Kabushenga, the chief executive officer of the company said they are working with the relevant authorities to have the matter handled.

“management is tracking all possible contacts at the office and will collaborate with the medical workers to facilitate further tests,” Kabushenga wrote in the memo dated August 17, 2020.

He said that those found to have been in close contact with the employee will have to undergo self isolation for 14 days.

Last week, three firms based in Kampala; Eagle Holdings, Toyota Uganda and Megha Industries were told to close temporarily after some of their employees tested positive for Covid-19.

Currently there are more than 1500 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Uganda and 13 deaths.

A multi-media organisation, New Vision employs more than 400 people