The New Vision staff member who was assigned to cover President Museveni over the weekend was found positive during the pre-requisite tests, the Nile Post has learned.

The government newspaper on Monday afternoon announced that one of their staff had tested positive of the virus.

According to sources the staff, a photographer attached to the daily newspaper had been sent to cover the function where Museveni who is also the ruling party national chairperson flagged off the distribution of bicycles to NRM village chairpersons at Kaydondo, Kampala.

However, as if the norm for whoever is supposed to cover an event involving the president, when journalists were subjected to mandatory testing carried out at Mulago hospital, the photojournalist tested positive.

For over four months since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, events involving Museveni have been handled with the highest level of Standard Operating Procedures including mandatory testing prior to the function, social distancing, and full time wearing of masks.

A number of dignitaries trying to meet the president have been required to undergo testing and quarantine for a minimum number of days before the meetings.

In March, Museveni claimed that his staff members have been required to be confined with him within State House premises so that they do not return home.

The Covid-19 confirmed cases in the country currently stand at 1,500 with 1,142 recoveries and 13 deaths.