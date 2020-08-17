Lawyers for the suspects accused of masterminding the murder of the late AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi were denied access to the exhibits that will be presented in court during their clients trial.

The suspects that appeared at the police headquarters with the lawyers include; Yusuf Nyanzi, Shafik Kasujja, Yusuf Mugerwa among others.

Among the exhibits that was supposed to be viewed by the lawyers and the suspects include the car in which Kaweesi was traveling in with his aides and the guns allegedly used in the killing.

Anthony Wameli, one of the lawyers of the suspects said they had reached an understanding with prosecution lawyers to have the exhibits inspected.

“Blocking us makes it hard to defend our clients and yet we had made an appointment with the Director of Public Prosecutions to come and view these exhibits,”said Wameli.

“If they don’t allow us to inspect the exhibits, legally it means those exhibits can’t be part of the evidence in the proceedings,”he added.

In the last pre-trial session which was presided over by Justice Duncan Gaswaga, he ordered prosecution to disclose its evidence and exhibits to the defence before the next court sitting.

But Wameli said police action is going to frustrate the case.

“The law is very clear. You disclose the exhibits, if you don’t want to disclose them, then leave them out of those that are going to be tendered in court, “he said.

He said they are left with no option apart from reporting back to the presiding judge that police failed them.

“The DPP was willing to let us in because the state attorney was already in and they called us but police didn’t allow us in. Probably when they feel convenient and ready, they will let us know,”he said.

The spokesperson of the DPP, Jackline Okwii said the lawyers and suspects were not given access because they had gone with people who are not permissible to access the venue.