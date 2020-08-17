Ugandans on social media have reacted angrily to General Katumba Wamala’s threat to halt public transport again, due to complacency among motorists and passengers.

The Minister of Works and Transport had earlier said in a tweet that government may be forced to halt public transport again because taxi operators and motorists have failed to abide by the Covid-19 guidelines which puts the passengers at risk.

Fellow Ugandans, it has come to my attention that some taxi operators and motorists are not obeying the #COVID19 guidelines in place. With the increasing cases of community transmission, we may be forced to halt public transport.#StaySafeUG God bless you! — General Edward Katumba Wamala (@GenWamala) August 17, 2020

Several Ugandans on Twitter reacted with a mixture of anger and apprehension to the minister’s remarks.

Collins Omondi, like many other Ugandans who reacted to the minister’s threat, challenged the minister to first deal with politicians before coming for taxi operators.

Omondi said, “Before we crack a whip on public transport, you should deal with the political class that have been misguiding the public and breaking all SOPs.”

In the same vain, Janice Kyakundwa asked Gen. Katumba to start with Honourable Anite Evelyn, whose video went viral online while holding a procession in Koboko.

“Gen, you must have been asleep when Hon. Anite broke the Covid-19 guidelines. Perhaps you could start with reprimanding her if you can,” Kyakundwa said.

“Go ahead and do whatever you feel like, don’t intimidate us. Ministers are breaking the guidelines but you say nothing but when the wananchi do so, that’s when you come out to threaten us. Go ahead,” a seemingly angry Ahmed Ali Waheed fumed.

Others like David Nsubuga however, agreed with Gen. Katumba and called for a ban of public transport to return sanity among operators.

Nsubuga said, “Agree, taxi drivers no longer buy sanitizers and those who buy, just pocket them. Masks were left to drivers and conductors.”

He added, “And people should reason, even ministers are humans, don’t misbehave because a minister misfired. It’s your life.”

On Sunday, in a press briefing, Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Judith Nabakooba said that government might be forced to use force if the public fails to regulate itself in observing the Covid-19 guidelines.

Kampala has continuously seen an increase community Covid-19 cases and Covid-19 related deaths which is an issue that is worrying the government.