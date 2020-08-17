Nakaseke South Member of Parliament (MP), Luttamaguzi Ssemakula has said he doesn’t first have to leave the Democratic Party, to support Kyadondo East legislator and presidential hopeful, Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine.

On Thursday last week, ten DP MPs were officially unveiled in Kyagulanyi’s NUP, leaving the Nobert Mao led party with only five MPs in Parliament.

The five include Lyandro Komakech, Peter Okot, Deogratius Kiyingi, Mary Babirye Kabanda and Luttamaguzi Ssemakula.

In an interview with NBS Television, Luttamaguzi said that Uganda’s biggest challenge right now, is not about political parties but who will lead the opposition in the struggle ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Luttamaguzi said, “I am well pleased and comfortable with being a DP member who supports Kyagulanyi. I told my people in Nakaseke that I will hold the hoe (DP symbol).”

Luttamaguzi added that Mao’s wrangles can not and will never make him to leave his party.

Luttamaguzi, likened the DP party to an ancestral home in Buganda that can never be left empty.

“In Buganda, we have an ancestral home which should never be left empty. I am staying to take care of our ancestral home (DP),” Luttamaguzi added.

The law maker said that he saw potential in Kyagulanyi long before those that crossed to his NUP party had realized it.