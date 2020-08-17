The Democratic Party (DP) has in recent weeks been the talk of the town, having a number of Members of parliament to National Unity Platform (NUP) which is headed by a ghetto gladiator and new political darling- Bobi Wine.

NUP headquarters in Kamwokya have been buzzing with activity, from hosting European Union envoys, to distributing ‘wrong’ Presidential nomination forms to motor-mouth seasoned journalist Andrew Mwenda.

Among the activities also at the NUP was the constant unveiling of every Joseph, Paul, and Alice. For every defection, an entire event was organized and the media called to offer the glare and clicks; cha cha cha, (camera’s click); “Today we are unveiling Basajja Mivule.”

Notably though among the defections; is that of the DP Block, 11 members of the Democratic Party ( by the way they include Jose Chameloene) crossed to NUP apparently to join a struggle to unseat 30-decade ruler, Yoweri Museveni.

The defection, arguably the biggest blow for DP and Chairman Norbert Mao leaves so much to fill for the oldest opposition party, but yet again one feels so much joy for Mao.

But to start with, were these members of the DP? No, they had left long ago, and Mao states it too.

Nambooze and group have time and again claimed they are not comfortable in DP, they have accused Mao of dining with President Museveni and also picking a salary.

Nambooze’s group and Mao were like young lovers who would wake up, one on the balcony and the other on the ground floor, and start trading insults with the neighbors watching.

The best times of their relationship not spent in bed, but in shouting on top of their voices, accusing each other of being unfaithful.

Just like any relationship, it is always a pity when a couple separates, but there is a hope that each of them will find that specific happiness that made them yearn to leave.

In this case, It is important that Nambooze, Ssewanyana, and group have found a resting place in NUP, they were looking to be desired, to be made love to, they were looking for a faithful man, they got one.

It is a pity that DP has lost so much base, can thy stand again? Yes, if the problem has been the toxic relationship they had with such people.

As for me, I am happy for Mao, like Mugisha Muntu says; Time will tell. He has battled the same heads for quite a time. It is now time for the block to prove to us that all this while, they have been right and Mao wrong.

Mao has nothing more to lose, he only needs to sit quietly and build back his wall. While the group that has gone, will they stay longer?

What if they do not get the political capital they went to seek, will they stay? What if they are not given the importance they want to claim? Will they stay?

The shortest relationship is one that is built on specific benefits, as soon as what took you to the relationship ceases, it becomes meaningless.