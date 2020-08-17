Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Judith Nabakooba, has revealed that security forces, including the police are going to be more vigilant towards enforcing Covid-19 directives such as wearing the mask and social distancing while in public.

The minister’s remarks come at a time when Covid-19 community cases are on a rise in Kampala and Wakiso and government is concerned about the rising number of Covid-19 deaths, which currently stand at 13.

While addressing the press at the Ministry of ICT offices in Kampala, Minister Nabakooba said the public can still avoid an unfortunate state of affairs if they obey guidelines but added that force shall prevail if they remain complacent.

Nabakooba said, “Security forces are going to be more vigilant. We therefore call upon all residents and those doing business in Kampala and Wakiso to take these developments seriously.”

Nabakooba added that, “If the number of Covid-19 deaths continues at this rate, government will soon ask all districts and municipalities to identify designated burial places to handle the dead.”

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health confirmed sixty-six new cases of Covid-19 with 30 of them being alerts from Kampala and 9 being contacts to previously confirmed cases in the country’s capital.

Nabakooba said that what is even more worrying, is that for some of the cases, their sources of infection are not even known.

She urged the public to stay home, if what’s taking them to Kampala is not important.