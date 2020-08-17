Government is considering designating special burial places to handle covid19 victims, the minister of ICT and National Guidance, Judith Nabakooba said on Sunday.

Speaking to media during news conference in Kampala, Nabakooba said government is concerned about the rising number of Covid-19 deaths.

Currently, the total number of Covid-19 deaths is 13.

She said that of greater concern is the fact that for most of the people dying, their source of infection is not known making it difficult for contact tracing.

“If the number of Covid-19 deaths continues at this rate, the government will soon ask all districts and municipalities to identify designated burial places to handle the dead,”said Nabakooba.

She noted Ugandans should be aware that the country is entering a critical stage in its fight against COVID -19.

“I want to inform the country that we can still avoid this unfortunate state of affairs if we decide to obey the guidelines including seeking early medical assistance in case of any symptoms,”she said.

“I want members of the public especially those in Kampala and Wakiso to understand the seriousness of what is happening. Between the week of 28th July to 3rd August, Kampala registered 23 cases of Covid-19,”she said.

She said the situation in Kampala is getting out of hand noting that It is unfortunate to see that even the arcades that just reopened recently have started to register positive cases.

She therefore called upon all residents and those doing business in Kampala and Wakiso to take these developments seriously.

“If what is taking you to Kampala on a daily basis is not important, please stay at home. You can choose to do your shopping from your neighborhood or conduct your business via the phone. It is everyone’s responsibility to keep safe from Covid-19,”she said.

Apart from Kampala, Nabakooba said the Ministry of Health has also noted a number of new high risk areas with new transmissions.

These are: Masaka, Buikwe, Namisindwa and Adjumani.