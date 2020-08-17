The minister of Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala has said government may consider halting public transport due to failure by some taxi operators and passengers to follow Covid-19 preventive measures.

In a tweet, Wamala wrote: “With the increasing cases of community transmission, we may be forced to halt public transport.”

When public transport was reopened over a month ago, operators were told to carry half capacity, to have sanitisers and to ensure that passengers wear mask.

Yet there appears to be a laxity in following these guidelines.

Over the last couple of weeks there has been a surge in a number of Covid-19 infections in Kampala and the metropolitan area. Currently Uganda has reported a total of 1500 Covid-19 infections and 13 deaths.

However, eight of the 13 deaths reported so far are from the city and surrounding areas.