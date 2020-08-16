Police in Kakiri have destroyed 15 acres of marijuana gardens in Masuulita and Magogo sub-counties in Wakiso district.

According to the deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, police and its sister agencies were tipped that there was a marijuana business thriving in the area prompting them to swing into action.

“We later carried out an operation in villages of Nansomba and Nampuge. We found that the plantation was spread to over 15 acres,”Owoyesigyire said.

One person, identified as Samuel Mugambwa was arrested after being found in possession of three sacks of marijuana ready to be transported for sale.

“Many of the plants have been destroyed as investigations into the crime are still ongoing.”

Last year, Interpol said that marijuana is grown in some areas of the country as a cash crop.

AIGP Moses Balimwoyo, the then Police director in charge of Interpol and International relations said following an operation named ‘Usalama’ they found out a lot of information regarding the cultivation of marijuana on a large scale in Busia.