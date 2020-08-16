With only hours left to the Special Interest Group (SIG) elections at the Village level on Monday, the Chairperson of the NRM National Youth League, Nasur Gaddafi has urged the electorate to maintain support for the ruling Party.

Gaddafi is also confident that despite the ongoing ‘People Power’ talk by the opposition, NRM still commands a majority support among the youth in this country.

“We have updated records from all the villages in this country placing NRM as the most grounded Political Party with massive support among the young generation”, Gaddafi said.

The Youths, PWDs and the Older persons will on August 17 go to polls to elect their village councils.

Basing on available information from the party electoral commission, Gaddafi revealed that NRM had already conducted its primaries to elect flag bearers in all villages countrywide.

“We are strategic in our operations and we are optimistic that the expected countrywide victory will be a big reward to our elders in the Party”, he stated in an interview.

NRM trounced the opposition in the 2015 youth council polls by sweeping majority positions in the country.