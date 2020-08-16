Chris Obore, Parliament’s director of communications and public affairs has revealed that he was sacked through a phone call.

Obore was in September 2019 sent on accumulated forced leave, and access to his office revoked.

This came shortly after an investigation from the IGG on grounds that his recruitment was illegal, although Obore went to court to install an injunction, it was overlooked and he was booted from parliament.

In February 2020, his forced leave was indefinitely extended and an acting replacement appointed in his position, a move that could have sealed his fate.

Speaking about his position officially, Obore said he was called one afternoon and told: “Go away from here.”

“One of my daughters asked this morning where one of my blazers was and I told her it was locked in a government office. How? She asked?” Obore said.

“I told her I was called one afternoon and told to “go away from here”. Just like that?” she asked. Yes, I said,” he added.

Obore claims that following such a conversation with his daughter, she has been inspired to become a lawyer to defend people from such unlawful evictions.